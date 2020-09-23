WATCH: President Trump to deliver remarks in honor of Bay of Pigs veterans, Hispanic Heritage Month

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks on Wednesday to honor veterans of The Bay of Pigs Invasion in Cuba in April 1961. The president also tweeted that he will give remarks about Hispanic Heritage Month.
The event is slated to begin at 10 a.m. in Washington D.C. and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
Bay of Pigs Veterans & Hispanic Heritage Remarks as past honoree. White House East Room. 11 AM. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2020