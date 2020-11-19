WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s campaign team holds news conference as president refuses to concede

The Trump campaign has scheduled a news conference on Thursday as the president refuses to concede to Joe Biden more than two weeks after the election.

Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis will hold the news conference at 11 a.m. at the Republican National Committee in D.C. The news conference will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Getting nowhere in the courts, Trump’s scattershot effort to overturn President-elect Biden’s victory is shifting toward obscure election boards that certify the vote.

The battle is centered in the battleground states that sealed Biden’s win.

In Michigan, two Republican election officials in the state’s largest county initially refused to certify results despite no evidence of fraud, then backtracked and voted to certify and then on Wednesday flipped again and said they “remain opposed to certification.” Some Republicans have called on the GOP statewide canvassers to so the same. In Arizona, officials are balking at signing off on vote tallies in a rural county.

Certifying results is a routine yet important step after local election officials have tallied votes, reviewed procedures, checked to ensure votes were counted correctly and investigated discrepancies. Typically, this certification is done by a local board of elections and then, later, the results are certified at the state level.

Read more: