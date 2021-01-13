Travel website offering chance to win free Airbnb stay, cash to completely unplug for 72 hours

A secluded mini-vacation with the chance to win a little cash sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?

Well, travel site Trips to Discover is hosting a contest where you can win just that - a three-night stay in a secluded Airbnb of your choosing with a $200 stipend for gas and the chance to win an additional $200 if you manage to stay off all screens completely.

That means no TV or digital devices of any kind for a full 72 hours if you’re up to the challenge.

The travel site is hoping to give the contest winners a little peace and quiet which “will do the mind and body good” and hit refresh after a considerably difficult 2020.

According to Trips to Discover, the winner will get to choose a top-rate Airbnb location of their choice that is within driving distance of their home.

Cabin on a hillside (Trips to Discover)

The entire package for the secluded getaway comes to a fitting $2,021.

If you think you’re up for it, you can apply by filling out the form here. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.

Be prepared to leave all your digital devices in your car, keep a journal of the experience, complete a short mindfulness exercise each day and take some photos of your favorite moments from the trip. Full terms and conditions for the 2021 Refresh Challenge are listed on the Trips To Discover website.

