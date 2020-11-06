Top 10 glamping destinations in Texas based on traveler wish lists

SAN ANTONIO – You can escape 2020 in a treehouse, a yurt or maybe a tiny house with the top 10 most wish-listed properties in Texas.
KSAT’s shown you glamping spots near San Antonio before but now GlampingHub has compiled a list that covers the entire Lone Star State.
Glamping is an amalgam of “glamorous” and “camping” — basically a foofy twist on traditional camping with more amenities and higher comfort.
These are the top 10 destinations glampers have added to their GlampingHub wishlists in Texas:
- Romantic Weekend Getaway near Houston in New Ulm, Texas
- Romantic Tree House Rental with Soaking Tub near Austin in Spicewood, Texas
- Elegant and Modern Tiny House near Eisenhower State Park, Texas
- Tranquil Dripping Springs Vacation Rental Ideal for Texas Getaways
- Luxury Airstream Campsite Nestled Beneath Oak Trees Outside of Austin, Texas
- Tiny House Cabin Rental in a Peaceful Rural Setting in Waco, Texas
- Luxurious Barn Rental on 16 Acres with Private Lake near Waco, Texas
GlampingHub is offering a $30 discount for glampers who book a $200+ vacation on Nov. 27 and 30 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Users can apply GHBLACKFRI30 once they find their glamping destination.
Related:
12 crappie fishing ‘hot spots’ according to Texas Parks and Wildlife officials
10 things to look forward to in San Antonio now that we’ve made it to November
Pet-friendly food truck park opens on San Antonio’s Northwest Side