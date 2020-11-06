Top 10 glamping destinations in Texas based on traveler wish lists

SAN ANTONIO – You can escape 2020 in a treehouse, a yurt or maybe a tiny house with the top 10 most wish-listed properties in Texas.

KSAT’s shown you glamping spots near San Antonio before but now GlampingHub has compiled a list that covers the entire Lone Star State.

Glamping is an amalgam of “glamorous” and “camping” — basically a foofy twist on traditional camping with more amenities and higher comfort.

These are the top 10 destinations glampers have added to their GlampingHub wishlists in Texas:

Hippy-Chic Eco-Friendly Vacation Rental for Five in the Countryside near Austin, Texas (GlampingHub)

Deluxe Yurt Rental Ideal for Glamping near Austin (GlampingHub)

Elegant and Modern Tiny House near Eisenhower State Park, Texas (GlampingHub)

Luxurious Barn Rental on 16 Acres with Private Lake near Waco, Texas (GlampingHub)

GlampingHub is offering a $30 discount for glampers who book a $200+ vacation on Nov. 27 and 30 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Users can apply GHBLACKFRI30 once they find their glamping destination.

