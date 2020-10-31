Pet-friendly food truck park opens on San Antonio’s Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for a socially-distant, pet-friendly outdoor outing in San Antonio, then look no further!

The Divide, a pet-friendly food truck park, located at 21880 Babcock Road, held its grand opening event last week.

The Divide serves ice cream, has a beer and wine bar, a music stage, a fenced-in dog park, plenty of space for up to four food trucks and has several other elements to make it quite the outdoor oasis.

“This unique outdoor setting is nestled under live oak trees with huge open areas which provide a welcoming space to gather for the community,” the eatery’s website states.

The Divide is a family-owned business that began as a renovation project for the Hunter-Galvan family, according to its website. The project involved transforming an old home that was built in the 1950s.

Beautiful morning in Doggieville!🌈 • • Bring your dog out to The Divide this weekend- starting Thursday! They will love it😻 Posted by The Divide on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

To learn more about The Divide, visit its website or its Facebook page.

RELATED: MAP: 35+ patio bars for enjoying cooler weather in San Antonio