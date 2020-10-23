MAP: 35+ patio bars for enjoying cooler weather in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Now that bars are starting to open back up around San Antonio and the weather is cooling off, there are some great opportunities to enjoy patio bars.

Patios start filling up around Alamo City when the weather is nice and with the election coming up and just 2020 in general, some people might be looking to kick back a little bit and enjoy some well-earned R&R.

Here are 35-plus spots around the city to check out when you’re feeling the need for a little fresh air:

The full list (in no particular order) is below:

The Point Park and Eats Sangria on the Burg Deco Pizza (both locations) High Street Wine Company at the Pearl Paloma Blanca Little Woodrow’s (both locations) The Hoppy Monk The Friendly Spot Backyard on Broadway The Well Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House Alamo BBQ Company La Gloria (both locations) Old Main Ice House Anchor Bar Big’z Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen Social Spot Burleson Yard Beer Garden Evil Olive The Rustic Paramour Wetmore City Limits Alamo Beer Company Lefty’s Draft House The Cove Main Street Bar Biergarten Riverwalk George’s Keep Bracken Saloon Krause’s Cafe and Biergarten Cross-Eyed Seagull Rumble Down on Grayson Texas Hofbrau & Beer Garden Biergarten Guadalupe Brewing Company Sanchos Cantina & Cocina

Remember to arrange a safe ride home or call a taxi or ride-sharing service if you plan to drink.

