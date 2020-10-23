76ºF

MAP: 35+ patio bars for enjoying cooler weather in San Antonio

You can talk or escape politics on the patio at these San Antonio watering holes

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Now that bars are starting to open back up around San Antonio and the weather is cooling off, there are some great opportunities to enjoy patio bars.

Patios start filling up around Alamo City when the weather is nice and with the election coming up and just 2020 in general, some people might be looking to kick back a little bit and enjoy some well-earned R&R.

Here are 35-plus spots around the city to check out when you’re feeling the need for a little fresh air:

The full list (in no particular order) is below:

  1. The Point Park and Eats
  2. Sangria on the Burg
  3. Deco Pizza (both locations)
  4. High Street Wine Company at the Pearl
  5. Paloma Blanca
  6. Little Woodrow’s (both locations)
  7. The Hoppy Monk
  8. The Friendly Spot
  9. Backyard on Broadway
  10. The Well
  11. Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House
  12. Alamo BBQ Company
  13. La Gloria (both locations)
  14. Old Main Ice House
  15. Anchor Bar
  16. Big’z
  17. Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen
  18. Social Spot
  19. Burleson Yard Beer Garden
  20. Evil Olive
  21. The Rustic
  22. Paramour
  23. Wetmore City Limits
  24. Alamo Beer Company
  25. Lefty’s Draft House
  26. The Cove
  27. Main Street Bar
  28. Biergarten Riverwalk
  29. George’s Keep
  30. Bracken Saloon
  31. Krause’s Cafe and Biergarten
  32. Cross-Eyed Seagull
  33. Rumble Down on Grayson
  34. Texas Hofbrau & Beer Garden
  35. Biergarten Guadalupe Brewing Company
  36. Sanchos Cantina & Cocina

Remember to arrange a safe ride home or call a taxi or ride-sharing service if you plan to drink.

