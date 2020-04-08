20 places to get cocktails to-go in San Antonio
In the mood for a margarita?
SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has closed down dining rooms and bars across San Antonio but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get a margarita or other classic cocktails.
Many establishments across the Alamo City are offering cocktail kits to-go so you can enjoy a drink at home during the “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders.
Here’s a list of local restaurants, bars that are offering cocktail kits to-go:
- Alamo Biscuit Co.
- Alamo Cafe
- Bamboo
- Beto’s Alt-Mex
- Chili’s
- Chuy’s
- Fish City Grill
- Kindling Texas Kitchen
- La Gloria
- Lupe Tortilla
- Mi Tierra Cafe & Bakery
- Sanchos
- Sangria on the Burg
- Smoke
- Taco Cabana
- The Dogfather
- The Rustic
- Torchy’s Tacos
- Two Rivers Tavern
- Whiskey Cake
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
