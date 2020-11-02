10 things to look forward to in San Antonio now that we’ve made it to November

SAN ANTONIO – The presidential election is almost here and while election day is Tuesday, some folks might be excited that election season is finally coming to a close.
2020 is the year that feels like it won’t end and hasn’t exactly been a stellar kick-off to a new decade but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a reason to celebrate having made it all the way to November. (Side note: How on earth is it already November?)
Here’s a list of some of the things we are looking forward to:
- End of Election Season - No matter which way you’re voting, history is about to be made and you don’t have to see any more ads about heading to the polls for a while.
- Camping - We had this on the list last month but Texas is officially getting cool (cold?) and parts of our awesome state have even seen snow already. Camping when it’s cold is a great excuse for a bonfire and some s’mores. 🏕️ Here’s a list of 20 state parks for fall camping within a day’s trip from San Antonio.
- Paintball and Airsoft - A new 10-acre paintball and airsoft park in Schertz is the socially-distant entertainment that 2020 needs.
- Chicken on a Stick - Fiesta got canceled and the San Antonio Zoo was like “not todayyyy” and decided to host “On a Stick! Festivals You Missed." And yes, they will be serving San Antonio’s beloved chicken on a stick.
- Thanksgiving - This year Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 26. The national holiday is celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday in November. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is still on, according to the retailer.
- Pie - 🥧 Is there really any explanation needed for this one? Whether you like pecan, pumpkin or some crazy, delicious old family recipe it’s safe to say we’ve all earned a slice.
- River Walk Lights - They’re coming November 27! Want to know the back story about the lights and what squirrels have to do with them? 🐿 Check it out here.
- Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza - No matter what religion, if any, you are a part of it’s hard to deny something about the holiday season in December feels magical. From movies to hot chocolate to lights - there’s nothing quite like it.
- Fishing - If you want to get outside or maybe take a short trip out of town, Texas Parks and Wildlife officials recently shared 12 crappie fishing “hot spots.” 🎣
- The end of 2020 - We’re all thinking it right? (This is staying on this list until this year is over in case you’re wondering.)
Still not smiling? Here are a couple of corgi gifs that might do the trick: