10-acre paintball and airsoft park to open in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas – A new 10-acre paintball and airsoft park is the socially-distant entertainment 2020 needs.

EVO Entertainment in Schertz is opening the new park in late November and it sounds pretty awesome with five courses and two play environments.

“The Forests” will be made up of three woodsball courses and “The Fields” will be made up of two speedball courses.

“With the limitations we continue to face during the pandemic, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to get creative and offer something we’ve never done before,” EVO Entertainment Group CEO Mitch Roberts said. “With the addition of our non-contact paintball and airsoft course, we can now offer our guests a new option for outdoor entertainment while still safely practicing social distancing.”

The outdoor paintball and airsoft parks will be no-contact, allowing guests COVID-safe play, according to EVO officials.

EVO Entertainment will implement standard health and wellness checks and equipment will be thoroughly sanitized after each use.

More details and hours of operation are forthcoming.

