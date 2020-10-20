Adult-only ‘On a Stick’ festival in San Antonio will celebrate all the festivals you missed in 2020

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is hosting “On a Stick: Festivals You Missed” in November to celebrate all the annual festivals Texans missed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s an adult-only shindig for anyone age 18 and up and will take place 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the San Antonio Zoo.

Festival-goers can expect “traditional food, adult beverages, and music reminiscent of famous events from all around the Lone Star State,” according to zoo officials.

General admission tickets will be $25 and VIP admission will be $75. Tickets can be purchased here.

Sweet and savory food options will be available for guests including chicken on a stick, turkey legs, corn on the cob, cotton candy, potato pancakes, apple strudel, and more, according to Eventbrite.

More details are forthcoming.

