San Antonio Zoo, SeaWorld featured in new Helen Mirren-narrated documentary ‘Escape From Extinction’

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo and SeaWorld are featured in a new conservation documentary called “Escape From Extinction” which is narrated by Academy Award Winner Helen Mirren.

American Humane’s inaugural feature-length documentary shows the efforts being taken by accredited zoos and aquariums to preserve millions of species threatened with mass extinction, according to San Antonio Zoo officials.

“We are excited to share ‘Escape From Extinction’ with theatrical audiences across the country,” said the documentary’s executive producer and CEO of American Humane Robin Ganzert. “We hope this incredible film will inspire them to take action to protect and preserve critical species on the brink of disappearing forever.”

More than 680 species have gone extinct since the year 1500 and currently, there are one million plant and animal species are at risk of extinction, according to the American Humane website.

In the trailer for the documentary, one person can be heard voicing their concern about zoos saying, “I don’t actually believe that zoos should exist at all."

Another person can be heard saying that, “the only reason some species are alive today is because zoos and aquariums have saved them from extinction."

San Antonio Zoo president and CEO Tim Morrow said “regardless of the challenges San Antonio Zoo has faced during COVID, we have remained steadfastly dedicated to our vision of securing a future for wildlife.”

The efforts of the San Antonio Zoo to bring back the whooping crane from extinction are featured in “Escape from Extinction.”

“I am grateful that this documentary will help tell the true and real stories of the amazing conservation work done by staff at the world’s leading zoos and aquariums," Morrow said.

SeaWorld’s Chief Zoological Officer Chris Dold also appears in the documentary and discusses crucial work that is being done to protect and preserve animals in our oceans, lakes, and rivers and the effect humans are having on the planet’s oceans, including how plastics pollution has impacted the ocean.

“San Antonio is home to two zoological institutions that are significantly contributing to the conservation of wildlife,” said SeaWorld San Antonio spokesperson Chuck Cureau.

What species have come back from the brink of extinction with human help? View the video below:

“Escape From Extinction” is available to watch in theaters, including select Santikos and Alamo Drafthouse locations.

Proceeds from the 90-minute documentary will go back to American Humane, helping to further its vital work to protect animals around the world, according to documentary officials.

