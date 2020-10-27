Snow, freezing rain reported in parts of West Texas, Panhandle

OKLAHOMA CITY – Snow, sleet and freezing rain were reported Tuesday in parts of the Texas Panhandle as an early season ice storm bore down on the Southern Plains.

The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for areas in the Big Country, Concho Valley, the Northern Edwards Plateau and portions of the Heartland. Freezing rain is expected in parts of West Central Texas.

The warning, which is in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday, includes the Abilene-area counties of Jones, Throckmorton, Fisher, Nolan and Haskell.

Snow was also reported near Amarillo and San Angelo, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shared images of a snowy Chaprock Canyons State Park near Quitaque.

NWS-El Paso also reported snowy conditions in the Borderland, where temperatures were in the upper 20- and low 30-degree range.

Here's a look at the snowy conditions across the Borderland this morning. Everyone's temps are below freezing, so patchy black ice is possible on the roads.

ABC News reported the wind chills on Tuesday morning were in the 20-degree range in the Texas Panhandle.

In San Antonio, temperatures are expected to rise to 50 degrees this afternoon.

In Oklahoma, more than 200,000 homes and businesses were without electricity due to the ice storm. NWS said some areas near and southwest of Oklahoma City could see up to a half-inch of ice, causing widespread tree damage and power outages.

A winter weather advisory also was in effect for parts of Kansas, where a Monday night fatal crash was blamed on the snowy, icy conditions.