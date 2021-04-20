WATCH LIVE: ABC News covers verdict for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death

After three weeks of emotional and draining testimony, the jury has decided on a verdict for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death.

ABC News is live with coverage of the verdict, which is expected to be read between 3:30-4 p.m. Central Time. Watch the stream in the video player below:

A stream of the verdict from CNN can also be seen here.

The jury of six white people and six people who are Black or multiracial began deliberations on Monday afternoon after closing arguments, in which prosecutors argued that Chauvin caused the death of Floyd by kneeling on his neck for about nine minutes.

The defense contended that Chauvin acted within his duty as an officer and that the 46-year-old Floyd died of a heart condition and illegal drug use.

In widely seen cell phone videos that were also shown in the trial, Chauvin can be seen holding the position even as Floyd cried “I can’t breathe” and his body went limp.

Chauvin, 45, was charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.

