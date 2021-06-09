WATCH LIVE: Lawmakers hold hearing on NCAA players’ compensation for name, image and likeness

The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation will hold a hybrid hearing on Wednesday morning to discuss NCAA athletes and their rights to monetize on their name, image and likeness.

The hybrid hearing will start at 9 a.m. in Washington D.C. and it will livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The committee will address proposals that enable student-athletes to monetize their NIL, or name, image, and likeness, as well as discuss proposals that would improve athlete health care, enhance scholarship protections and academic outcomes, among other related topics.

According to the Associated Press, a handful of states have laws regarding NIL compensation for college athletes to attract recruits. Some go into effect as soon as July 1.

The NCAA is still lagging behind and looking for help from Congress, the AP reported.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M University has launched AMPLIFY, a “program designed to equip Aggie student-athletes with tools and training to maximize their brand and platform,” the university states.

Texas Tech University has launched a similar program titled Beyond Verified.

