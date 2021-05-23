PLEASANTON – Jourdanton’s Cole Andrus was one of a number of seniors who got one more opportunity to take the football field representing their high schools on Saturday, and he threw a pair of touchdowns to Indians teammates Jarel Lilly and Payton Gonzales as the West team defeated the East team 46-21 in the first ever South Texas Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Jourdanton connections highlight first ever South Texas Coaches Association All-Star football game
