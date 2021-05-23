Cloudy icon
75º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Jourdanton connections highlight first ever South Texas Coaches Association All-Star football game

Larry Ramirez
, Sports Anchor

Tags: 
High School Football
,
Football
,
High School Sports
,
All-Star Game
,
Big Game Coverage
,
BGC
,
South Texas Coaches Association
,
STCA
,
Pleasanton
,
Jourdanton
,
Runge
,
Cole Andrus
,
Darrel Andrus

PLEASANTON – Jourdanton’s Cole Andrus was one of a number of seniors who got one more opportunity to take the football field representing their high schools on Saturday, and he threw a pair of touchdowns to Indians teammates Jarel Lilly and Payton Gonzales as the West team defeated the East team 46-21 in the first ever South Texas Coaches Association All-Star Game.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: