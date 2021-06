SPRING BRANCH – After defeating Los Fresnos in a one-game, winner-take-all Regional Final on Friday, the Smithson Valley baseball team hit the practice field on Monday to prepare for the program’s first berth in the UIL Class 6A State tournament since 2005.

The Rangers will face Rockwall Heath in the Class 6A state semifinals on Friday. First pitch at Dell Diamond is set for 4 p.m.