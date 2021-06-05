Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

Smithson Valley baseball defeats Los Fresnos, returns to UIL State tournament

Rangers 3-2 victory clinches first state tournament berth since 2005

Larry Ramirez
, Sports Anchor

Mark Mendez
, Photojournalist

Smithson Valley baseball defeats Los Fresnos, returns to UIL State tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI – After yet another rain delay forced the final innings to be postponed until Friday afternoon, Smithson Valley baseball survived a rally to defeat Los Fresnos 3-2 in their one-game Regional Final playoff at Cabaniss Field, clinching the program’s first berth in the state tournament since 2005.

ICYMI: Highlights from Thursday night’s rain-shortened action!

Smithson Valley Thursday night highlights vs. Los Fresnos
Smithson Valley Thursday night highlights vs. Los Fresnos

