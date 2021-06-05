Smithson Valley baseball defeats Los Fresnos, returns to UIL State tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI – After yet another rain delay forced the final innings to be postponed until Friday afternoon, Smithson Valley baseball survived a rally to defeat Los Fresnos 3-2 in their one-game Regional Final playoff at Cabaniss Field, clinching the program’s first berth in the state tournament since 2005.

Smithson Valley beat Los Fresnos this morning 3-2 to win 6A Regional Finals after game was ppd Thu due to rain.



Here’s the final out w/ bases loaded and reaction from @btaylor_19 & @ethangonzalez28. The Rangers are going to STATE! @SV_Baseball @InstantReplaySA #TXHSBaseball pic.twitter.com/VsVoyXkGci — Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) June 4, 2021

ICYMI: Highlights from Thursday night’s rain-shortened action!