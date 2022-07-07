You can order more free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government

(Jeremias Gonzalez, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

People across the United States can order their third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government.

The government’s website, covid.gov/tests, is live with a link for people to get eight free antigen tests amid the latest rise in cases.

Each order is delivered by the U.S. Postal Service and comes in two packages. Shipping is free.

These tests are rapid antigen tests, not PCR tests, and can be taken anywhere. Results are given within 30 minutes.

If people need help placing their order online, they can contact 1-800-232-0233 or for TTY, 1-888-720-7489.

In San Antonio, the COVID-19 positivity rate is the highest it has been since the omicron-fueled surge earlier this year.

The Biden administration launched the website in January amid that surge, and then it released the second round of tests in March.

San Antonio’s Metro Health Department said Tuesday that the positivity rate is at 25.45 percent (it last reached that number in February).

As of Wednesday, the seven-day moving average is at 949 new cases. There are 577,063 reported cases as of noon Wednesday, data shows.

The COVID-19 risk level is “high” and “worsening,” meaning new admissions into hospitals are high and the case rate is high.

