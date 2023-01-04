Video shows trooper pulling over Idaho slayings suspect, giving him warning weeks before arrest

The Indiana State Police released a body camera video of a trooper pulling over Bryan Kohberger, a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, and then letting him go on a warning last month.

At the time of his Dec. 15 traffic stop, police were trying to identify the person who broke into an off-campus home and killed Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20 in the rural town of Moscow, Idaho.

Moscow police had already identified a white Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the crime scene and asked the public for help in finding the white car.

With tips coming in, investigators attempted to narrow down a list of 20,000 possible suspect vehicles, the Associated Press reported.

But when the when Indiana State Police stopped Kohberger in a white Hyundai Elantra on Dec. 15, there was no information that tied him to the slayings.

Body camera footage released by the state police force on Tuesday showed the trooper stopping Kohberger for driving too closely to another vehicle on Interstate 70. See the footage in the video player above.

The footage showed Kohberger in the driver’s seat and his father in the passenger’s seat. The trooper let Kohberger off with a warning.

Kohberger told the trooper that he had been pulled over moments before on the same violation. That traffic stop was made by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, and Kohberger was also let off with a warning that time.

CNN reported that he and his father drove cross country to their home in Pennsylvania for the holidays.

He wasn’t tied to the slayings until later, after investigators further searched for the sedan and analyzed DNA evidence at the crime scene.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was arrested Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. He will be held at a jail in Monroe County, Pennsylvania until he is extradited.

The AP reported that he will be extradited to Idaho within 10 days.

Read also: