Florida man buys winning $1 million scratch-off game after being cut in line

A Florida man’s composure paid off in a big way.

Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket that he bought after a man jumped in front of him in line.

He stopped at a Publix in Delray Beach at “the end of a long day” and went to a machine to buy a scratch-off ticket, he said in a news release.

A man cut in front of him, he said, and instead of saying something, he went to the counter and purchased the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced the man’s winnings on Wednesday.

“I can’t believe I won a million dollars,” he said in the release.

The release states that Espinoza chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. He and his wife plan on buying a house, according to the release.

The top prize for the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game is $25 million.

