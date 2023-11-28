Watch: Dog, owner rescued after falling more than 175 feet down ravine in New York

A dog and its owner were rescued after falling about 175-200 feet into a ravine in western New York over the weekend.

A video of the rescue, which can be seen in the player above, shows the Ovid Fire Department and Seneca County Rope Rescue Team bringing the dog and the owner up the side of the ravine safely.

The incident happened on Sunday in Ovid, about 60 miles southwest of Syracuse.

The Ovid Fire Department said the dog and its owner were out for a walk when the dog began to slip on fallen leaves or loose vegetation, causing it to lose its footing.

The owner tried to grab the dog but also lost their footing, causing both of them to fall into the ravine, firefighters said.

The dog had minor injuries but was unable to climb out due to its age and size. The owner was not injured.

Crews used a basket to remove the dog and carry it up the side. All family members were reunited within two hours after the fall, and no one was injured during the rescue.

“The dog was able to walk upon removal from the basket and was taken to an area to warm up and be checked over by the family,” the Ovid Fire Department said in a Facebook post.