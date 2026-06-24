Flu cases rise to 275 at JBSA-Lackland, US Rep. Castro says

New graduates recite the Airmans Creed at Basic Military Training during the Coin Ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, in San Antonio, April 26, 2023. The U.S. military has struggled to overcome recruiting shortfalls and as a way to address that problem, it's stepping up efforts to sign up immigrants, offering a fast track to American citizenship to those who join the armed services. The graduates were part of the first group of 14 who graduated from basic training and were sworn in as new citizens under the new initiative. (Vanessa R. Adame/U.S. Air Force via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – The number of influenza cases at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland is on the rise, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro said in a news release Wednesday.

At least 275 cases of influenza have been confirmed amid the outbreak, according to Castro.

KSAT reported last Thursday there were more than 150 military recruits who tested positive for the flu. The total has increased by nearly 73%.

“Over the last three weeks, the 37th Training Wing, in close coordination with the 59th Medical Wing, has been managing a localized influenza outbreak among trainees at Basic Military Training,” an Air Force spokesperson said in a statement to KSAT last week.

In April, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made vaccinations optional for all U.S. military personnel — both active duty and reserve. Previously, the vaccine had been mandatory.

Since the outbreak, the services have already been given exceptions to Hegseth’s policy according to Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, ABC News reported. As part of those exceptions to the policy, the Army, Navy and Air Force are once again requiring flu shots for basic trainees, according to officials.

“The Department remains committed to the health and readiness of our warfighters and civilian personnel,” JBSA’s statement to KSAT said.

KSAT has reached out to JBSA-Lackland for additional information regarding their vaccination policy.

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