Rare, drug-resistant flu variant found in at least 2 people in US, CDC says

The “dual mutant” flu variant were detected in 15 countries across five continents

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

A rare, drug-resistant flu variant has been found in at least two people in the United States.

A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the flu variant has two mutations that could lessen the effectiveness of certain medications, like Tamiflu.

The CDC said cases of the “dual mutant” flu variant were detected in 15 countries across five continents.

Experts believe the dual mutant flu variant is low-risk because it only appears in 1% of samples collected between May 2023 and February 2024.

Lab tests show that various antiviral medications remain effective, and the flu shot should provide a strong defense, the agency said.

