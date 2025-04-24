‘Trump 2028′ hat sold by Trump Store amid third-term talk

FILE - President Donald Trump throws autographed hats to the crowd during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The Trump Store is stirring controversy by selling “Trump 2028” hats, as the president and his family hint at ambitions beyond the constitutionally limited two terms.

Eric Trump shared a photo on Instagram of himself wearing a red “Trump 2028” hat, now available for sale at the Trump Store.

The Trump Store is selling a red “Trump 2028” hat online. (https://www.trumpstore.com/)

President Donald Trump, who would turn 82 in 2028, has said he is considering how to breach the constitutional prohibition.

He had previously made jokes about it before telling NBC news he’s serious and that “there are methods which you could do it.”

He elaborated later to reporters that “I have had more people ask me to have a third term, which in a way is a fourth term because the other election, the 2020 election, was totally rigged.” Trump lost that election to Democrat Joe Biden.

The 22nd Amendment was adopted after President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected four times. He died at 63, before the 100th day of his fourth term, on April 12, 1945.

The news sparked both praise and criticism online.

“How do I triple love this,” one person commented on Eric Trump’s Instagram, while others speculated that it indicates a possible presidential bid by one of the president’s children.

In ABC News’ Instagram post about the hat, people commented, “Their blatant disregard for our Constitution is absurd,” and “Obama 2028.”

