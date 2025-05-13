Flash flooding forces evacuation of elementary school in western Maryland

Cars are submerged in a parking lot of Westernport Elementary School as flooding forces the evacuation of the school, and downtown homes and businesses were inundated with rising floodwaters in rural Westernport, Md., Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Aaron Stallings via AP)

WESTERNPORT, Md. – Flooding in rural western Maryland forced the evacuation of an elementary school Tuesday afternoon as water began to breach the second floor, according to local officials.

Downtown homes and businesses were also inundated with floodwaters following hours of heavy rain.

Officials reassured the public that students and staff were safe as concerned parents and other community members posted on social media wondering how long the emergency situation would last at Westernport Elementary School.

Allegany County spokesperson Kati Kenney said responders used rescue boats to safely evacuate the school. About 150 students and 50 adults were evacuated during 15 boat trips.

Kenney said additional evacuations were underway in nearby areas, with reports of people trapped in cars and houses, but no injuries had been reported as of late Tuesday afternoon. She said emergency crews from surrounding counties were helping with the response.

Roads throughout the area were closed due to flooding, including major arteries, according to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.

Westernport Mayor Judy Hamilton said the town has been prone to severe flooding in the past, but they weren’t expecting it today.

“It just seemed to happen all at once,” she said. “My heart is breaking.”

She said the evacuated students were taken to higher ground and sheltered in a church building, where they would be kept safe by teachers and staff until their parents could pick them up.

With a population under 2,000 people, Westernport is located in far western Maryland along the West Virginia border. Its downtown was built around where Georges Creek flows into the North Branch Potomac River.

The National Weather Service reported widespread flash flooding in the area Tuesday afternoon.

Hamilton said she’s trying to get in touch with Maryland’s governor to request emergency assistance. She said the last time the town suffered devastating flooding was in 1996.

“But we’re strong and we always build back,” she said.