At least 2 people shot at Manhattan office building housing financial firms and NFL, source tells AP

A New York police officer stands watch on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where at least two people were shot, including a police officer, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

NEW YORK – A gunman who opened fire at a Manhattan office building is dead, sources tell The Associated Press.

That's according to two people familiar with the investigation who were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

At least two people, including a New York City police officer, were shot Monday in a midtown office building that houses some of the country’s top financial firms and the National Football League, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The person, who did not immediately know the victims' conditions, was not authorized to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The Fire Department of New York said emergency crews were called to the Park Avenue office building Monday evening for a report of someone shot. A spokesperson said the call came in around 6:30 p.m. but provided no other details. Police provided no additional information.

Local TV footage showed lines of people evacuating the office building with their hands above their heads. The building includes offices of Blackstone, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and consulate general of Ireland.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a social media post that agents and other bureau personnel were responding to provide support to what he said was an “active crime scene.”

Mayor Eric Adams posted on social media that there was an “active shooter investigation” in midtown. He urged people to stay indoors and take safety precautions if they're in the area.

The city’s emergency management alert system warned of traffic delays, road closures and disruptions to public transportation in the area.