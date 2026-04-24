Police identify the body of 1 missing USF student, second still missing as roommate is charged

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responds to a neighborhood close to the University of South Florida campus, Friday, April 24, 2026 in Tampa, Fla. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. – Law enforcement authorities in Florida say they have found the body of one of the two missing University of South Florida doctoral students on a bridge over Tampa Bay, and a roommate has been taken into custody.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Zamil Limon’s remains were found on the Howard Frankland bridge Friday morning, but Nahida Bristy is still missing. He said Limon’s roommate, Hisham Saleh Abugharbeih, was taken into custody on preliminary charges that include domestic violence, battery, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, failure to report a death and unlawfully moving a body.

Recommended Videos

“We are still actively searching for Nahida,” Chronister said, appealing to the public to share any useful information.

Chronister and University of South Florida Chief of Police Chris Daniel said officers responding to a report of domestic violence at a home about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from campus were able to safely remove the suspect’s family, but then the suspect barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out.

A SWAT team responded, and then the suspect came out peacefully. The suspect was communicating initially with authorities, but then stopped talking, Chronister said.

Limon and Bristy were a couple from Bangladesh. They disappeared from campus on April 16. Limon, who was studying geography, environmental science and policy, was last seen at his home in a student apartment complex. Bristy, who was studying chemical engineering, was last seen an hour later at a campus science building.

A family friend contacted authorities last Friday after being unable to contact either one, USF police said.