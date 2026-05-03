United flight landing in Newark strikes light pole on New Jersey Turnpike, FAA says

FILE - The New York City skyline is seen behind Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig,File)

NEWARK, N.J. – Federal authorities are investigating after a United Airlines passenger jet landing Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport struck a light pole on the adjacent New Jersey Turnpike.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the incident involving United Airlines Flight 169 happened at about 2 p.m. EDT Sunday. The Boeing 767 aircraft landed safely, arriving in the U.S. from Venice, Italy, according to the FAA.

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The airline said in a subsequent statement that United flight 169 “came into contact with a light pole” on its final approach to Newark.

“The aircraft landed safely, taxied to the gate normally and no passengers or crew were injured,” it added.

United said its maintenance team was evaluating damage to the aircraft and that the crew has been removed from service while it conducts a “rigorous” flight safety investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement posted on X that it had opened an investigation of the incident. It said an NTSB investigator would arrive in Newark on Monday and that it had directed United to provide the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder for the investigation. A preliminary report was expected within 30 days, it said.