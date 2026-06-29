Skip to main content
Clear icon
88º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Driver accused of hitting, killing pedestrian while racing on South Side, SAPD says
3 women accused of murder in connection with deadly stabbing in Del Rio, police say
13-year-old boy’s body recovered from Boerne City Lake, fire officials say
McAllen nun released from ICE custody after being detained on way to Mass, legislators say
San Antonio man who admitted to killing actor Jonathan Joss appears in court
Why 39 counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed against a former SAPD officer
Child drowns at Boerne City Lake, fire department says
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Motorcyclist dies at hospital after Northwest Side crash, SAPD says
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

National

3 firefighters killed in blazes along Colorado-Utah border are identified

Associated Press

1 / 3
The Snyder Fire burns near Thompson Springs, Utah, on Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A helicopter drops water on the Cottonwood Fire burning near Beaver, Utah, on Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A firefighting aircraft rests on the tarmac at Grand Junction Regional Airport in Grand Junction, Colo., as the Snyder Fire burns nearby on Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The Snyder Fire burns near Thompson Springs, Utah, on Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

BEAVER, Utah – The three firefighters killed over the weekend in wildfires along the Colorado-Utah border were part of a crew that goes into remote areas to quickly put out new fires, federal officials said Monday.

The three were killed and two others suffered burns when they were overcome Saturday by flames after deploying emergency shelters to shield themselves from fast-moving fires.

Recommended Videos

Wildfires have erupted over the past week across the West, fueled by months of dry weather and a record lack of snow this past winter in some places. Wildfire experts have been warning for months that extreme fire dangers are likely this summer.

With more than two dozen large fires burning across the U.S., almost 8,000 wildland firefighters and dozens of firefighting helicopters have been deployed. About half of the largest blazes are in Alaska while the rest are mostly in Western states.

So far this year, wildfires have burned more than 4,600 square miles (11,900 square kilometers) — the most since 2022.

The U.S. Forest Service identified the firefighters killed as Emily Barker, 38, of Clinton Township, Michigan; Nick Hutcherson, 27 of Glendale, Arizona; and Sydney Watson, 26, of Warrior, Alabama.

They were assigned to a Helitack crew that can be dropped into remote areas by helicopters and whose mission is to prevent new fires from growing into out-of-control blazes. But it can be extremely dangerous, often taking place in areas where fires are rapidly expanding.

The weekend deaths came almost exactly 13 years after a crew of 19 wildland firefighters were killed when they were trapped in a brush-choked box canyon near Yarnell, Arizona.

Like Saturday’s victims, the men killed in Arizona in June 2013 were members of a specialized firefighting crew who had tried to deploy emergency shelters meant to shield them from flames and heat.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...