Video of dog sledding downhill is winning the Internet

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Over one million views in less than 24 hours is all it took for a Philadelphia pup to win the Internet after he was seen by many on social media sledding down a lengthy hill.

The video was posted to Twitter on Thursday with the tweet saying, “This is the best thing you’ll see all day.”

This is the best thing you'll see all day. 😍🐕

This Dog figures out how to carry his sled up the hill in order to sled for hours & hours & hours. #snow #sledding #dogs #blizzard2018 #cyclonebomb #philly #dog pic.twitter.com/7qhZ3Km9jw — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) January 4, 2018

“This dog figures out how to carry his sled up the hill in order to sled for hours & hours & hours,” the tweet said.

According to the tweet, the video was taken in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where the city has accumulated about 4 inches of snow in the past two days.

The city, located in the northeastern part of the nation, was part of the “bomb cyclone” term that many meteorologists in that region have been using the past couple of days.

.@Ginger_Zee tells us what exactly a "bomb cyclone" is.

A storm moving from the Southeast to the north has potential to become a "bomb cyclone." https://t.co/OLKwrVcIEf pic.twitter.com/DLW2xSy3zE — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 3, 2018

The 35-second long video has gained over 27,000 retweets and received nearly 60,000 likes on Twitter.

To watch the viral dog sledding video, click on the play button above.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.