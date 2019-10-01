Neighborhood Place grand reopening set for Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - Family Service is gearing up for the grand reopening of their Neighborhood Place.

The Neighborhood Place, located at 3014 Rivas Street, was once an elementary school but now turned community center serving the city's West Side.

"In 2016, we were able to purchase the building," said Francesca Hill, Family Service communications manager.

"And, with the help of many generous groups, including the city of San Antonio and Bexar County, we are able to go through this transformation to really make it a jewel of the West Side," Hill said.

There have been many renovations since 2016, from the air conditioning to the wall art.

"Things like painting, getting new signs up, really engaging the community," Hill said. "So, it looks like a fun, happy center for them as well."​​​​​​​

Family Service offers programs for the entire family, from financial counseling services to after school programs for the kids.

The Family Service Teen Tech Center gets upgraded every year with new equipment and computers.

"It's a really amazing center full of great state-of-the-art technology. It's got a sound studio. It's got D.J. equipment, computers, photography. They help with graphic design. They really also help to tie the arts in with the science so, they (the teens) can do some cool things with LCD light," Hill said.

"It's really about helping the kids find what their passion is about and then helping them, not only discover that, but then further those skills as well."​​​​​​​

The Grand Reopening kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 3:30 p.m.

Family Service will also host a National Night Out event with free food and games at the Neighborhood Place Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.