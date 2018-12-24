New Braunfels PD finds woman with car full of packages, mail

NEW BRAUNFELS - Drawn to the Caprock subdivision early Sunday morning by reports of a suspicious person possibly messing with community mailboxes, New Braunfels police say they found a woman with a car full of mail.

Lana Krupka's black Jeep matched witness descriptions, police said, and when they pulled the 42-year-old San Antonio woman over for a traffic stop, they found it had several hundred packages, envelopes and pieces of mail. The addresses indicated the mail had been taken from the Caprock and Legend Point subdivisions, police said.

Krupka was arrested after police said they found her in possession of methamphetamines. According to a news release from the New Braunfels Police Department, investigators from the Office of the Inspector General for the United States Postal Service have taken over the mail theft portion of the investigation, which could include federal charges.

A Legend Point resident said his neighborhood has been having problems with missing packages.

"It's on our Facebook neighborhood page," said Art Alarcon. "I mean daily, they post, you know, 'I had a package that says delivered, and it wasn't delivered. I can't find it.'"

Alarcon said he hopes that with Krupka's arrest, maybe that will be the end of the issues.

"There's a lot people here that work hard for the things they have and the gifts that they want to give, but there's other people that aren't so good, and I think it's wrong that they take advantage of that," he said.

