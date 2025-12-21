Lina Khil’s family holds observance ceremony, still looking for answers 4 years after her disappearance

SAN ANTONIO – It has been four years since Lina Khil disappeared from a Northwest Side playground.

Families and community members gathered to honor Lina, and renew their commitment to finding answers about her disappearance.

“She has not been forgotten,” said a speaker at the event. “Tonight, we stand together as a community, we stand with Lina’s family and their pain and their hope. No family should ever feel alone in a moment like this.”

Lina, who was 3 years old at the time of her disappearance, vanished from the playground of her apartment complex on Fredericksburg Road, just north of Wurzbach Road, on Dec. 20, 2021.

Her family hired a private investigator in October to pursue new leads related to her disappearance.

KSAT requested an update from the San Antonio Police Department back in October, but it did not have an update.

We sent another request Saturday to the department and the FBI, which is also involved in the search, and are awaiting a response.

If you have any information about her disappearance, call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

