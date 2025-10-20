Skip to main content
WATCH LIVE: Lina Khil’s family to hold press conference nearly four years after her disappearance

The then 3-year-old girl vanished on Dec. 20, 2021

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – It has been almost four years since Lina Khil disappeared from a playground on the Northwest Side.

Lina’s family is hosting a press conference at 10 a.m. on Monday to share their updates on her disappearance.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The then 3-year-old girl was near her apartment complex on Fredericksburg Road, just north of Wurzbach Road, when she vanished on Dec. 20, 2021.

Here’s a timeline of events in this missing case:

Dec. 20, 2021: Lina disappears

  • Lina was last seen between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the playground of the Villas Del Cabo apartments in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road.
  • Lina’s family reported her missing at 7:15 p.m. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black jacket, a red dress and black shoes.
  • San Antonio police launched an extensive search effort, which involved local and federal agencies.

Dec. 20, 2022: New video released

  • SAPD released a new video on Dec. 20, 2022, that showed Lina at the playground moments before she disappeared. Police said at the time that a resident of the complex had a surveillance camera that captured those moments.
  • SAPD Lead Detective Jeremy Volz said at some point during the video, Lina walked off the screen.
  • That same day, Lina’s father, Riaz Sardar Khil, told KSAT through translator Lawang Mangal: “They never found a piece of evidence yet, so that’s very strange for me because the United States is a superpower of the world and they have all the resources and technology and everything.”
  • The Islamic Center of San Antonio contributed to the search effort by raising a $250,000 reward for information leading to Lina’s safe return.

Feb. 20, 2023: Age progression sketch unveiled

  • Eagle’s Flight Advocacy & Outreach created an age progression sketch of Lina. The sketch was released around her 5th birthday.

April 20, 2023: Lina’s father takes polygraph test

  • Lina’s father was seen outside the San Antonio FBI office after spending hours inside on April 20, 2023.
  • Riaz Khil took a polygraph test to clear his name. A spokesperson for the Khil family told KSAT that the FBI was conducting the polygraph instead of SAPD. It’s unclear what led to that decision.

Feb. 14, 2024: Tip submitted to SAPD was ‘not credible’

  • A tip led authorities to a wooded area near Interstate 10 and Wurzbach Road, about a mile from where Lina disappeared.
  • Crews used drones and ground-penetrating radar in their search.
  • Lina’s father told KSAT that the tip reportedly came from an inmate, which prompted the search.
  • Two days after the tip was submitted, SAPD said the tip was “not credible.”
  • After the two-day search ended, Lina’s family then called for new investigators to take over the case.

March 2024: Age progression shows Lina at 6 years old

If you have any information about her disappearance, call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

