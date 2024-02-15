Sources: Investigators searching wooded area in connection with missing girl Lina Khil

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and FBI are investigating a scene related to the disappearance of Lina Khil on the Northwest Side, sources confirmed to KSAT.

Investigators were seen with shovels and dogs on Thursday morning about a mile away from where Khil was seen more than two years ago.

SAPD said they will hold a news conference about the investigation.

Khil was reported missing on Dec. 20, 2021. She was last seen at a playground at the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road, just more than a mile away from Thursday’s scene.

SAPD releases new footage showing Lina Khil at playground before her disappearance

Crime scene investigators were searching a wooded area behind the Auburn Creek apartment complex at Wurzbach and Bluemel roads.

SAPD officers and FBI agents were at the scene throughout the night, residents told KSAT. Several SAPD units as well as a mobile crime unit were also at the scene.

Khil would be six years old on Feb. 20.

Search follows meeting between family, SAPD

Pamela Allen, a local child advocate who has been a liaison for the family after her disappearance, told KSAT that she was present at a meeting Wednesday evening between SAPD and Khil’s father.

The two-hour-long meeting preceded the search at the apartment complex.

Allen also posted about the meeting on Facebook Wednesday night.

“Today was a long, informative meeting with SAPD and FBI. The meeting encompassed information on behalf of the missing young girl from Afghanistan, Lina Sardar Khil who was abducted here in San Antonio. It was intense and still heart wrenching. Bottom line, we are not any closer to Lina’s discovery. As I sat next to Riaz, his frustration could be felt. There are just so many emotions that go through this families’ hearts. Unbelievable how one family could possess the courage that they have walking into each day without their child,” she wrote.

