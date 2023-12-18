Nearly two years after Lina Khil’s disappearance, family advocates and investigators still plead for tips

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly two years after Lina Khil was reported missing, investigators are still looking for clues to find her.

On Lina’s 5th birthday, an age-progression sketch was released by Eagle’s Flight Advocacy and Outreach. It gave her family hope but hasn’t helped authorities find Lina.

“It’s frustrating to see that this family is going through this and experiencing this frustration as they are right now,” said Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagle’s Flight Advocacy and Outreach.

Age progression sketch of Lina Khil unveiled on her 5th birthday

Allen has gotten close with the Khil family and has seen their frustration firsthand.

She said the upcoming anniversary of Lina’s disappearance has been tough on the child’s father.

“He’s not wanting that day to come,” said Allen. “He wishes that law enforcement would talk to him some more. He wishes that there was more leads to go on.”

San Antonio police say Lina was last seen at a playground at the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road on Dec. 20, 2021.

San Antonio police refused to make anyone available for an interview but provided this statement:

“After nearly two years investigating the disappearance of Lina Khil, the San Antonio Police Department remains committed to following-up on and investigating every lead that we receive. The lead detective continues to use all tools available, including working with our partners at the FBI to investigate all leads. SAPD would like to take this opportunity to ask anyone with information on Lina’s disappearance and/or whereabouts to please call police.”

Former FBI agent Abel Peña said his nonprofit, Project Absentis, is also trying to help find Lina.

“There is somebody out there that I am 100% certain knows what happened to Lina,” he said.

Both Allen and Peña say Lina’s father believes his child was abducted.

“He remains extremely hopeful, optimistic that, you know, one day he’s going to be reunited, both him and his wife, be reunited with Lina,” said Peña.

It’s the only thing the Khil family is holding onto.

“The family’s been grieving since since she disappeared,” said Peña. “And I think it’s important for that person who does know something, you know, to come forward.”