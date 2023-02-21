Age progression sketch of Lina Khil unveiled on her 5th birthday

SAN ANTONIO – Eagle’s Flight Advocacy & Outreach is asking the public to share the new age progression sketch of Lina Khil, unveiled on the missing child’s fifth birthday Monday.

Lina was reported missing at 3 years old on Dec. 20, 2021. She was last seen at a playground at the Villas del Cabo apartment complex in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagle’s Flight Advocacy & Outreach, said Lina’s father had a strong reaction after seeing the sketch for the first time.

“He had his breath taken from him. I could see that he was holding back the tears,” Allen said.

Allen said the child’s mother wasn’t in attendance at the unveiling event due to the Khils’ Afghani culture. She said she has sit-downs with her and sees the pain she’s going through.

“Those tears that she cries, and the rocking back and forth and her holding her stomach as if her heart were missing,” Allen said.

Allen said the Khils are trying to channel all their emotion into finding Lina. They have turned to Lois Gibson for help.

Gibson is in the Guinness Book of World Records as “The World’s Most Successful Forensic Artist.” Her sketches have helped law enforcement identify more than 751 criminals.

“(Gibson) said, from a toddler to a little girl, that the mandible would change, and then the space between the eyebrows. She went through it forensically with us,” Allen said.

SAPD and the FBI are still searching for clues to help them find Lina. Allen said plenty of tips are still coming in, but they haven’t been helpful lately.

“Getting pictures of toddlers younger girls, and so we thought this might help in the search for Lina,” Allen said.

The Khils hope the new sketch of what Lina possibly looks like at 5 years old will help them get closer to finding her.

“We’re going to spread that hope. What will we lose in sharing hope with one another? And we’re going to continue in the search for Lina,” Allen said.

Allen hopes the new image will be shared both nationwide and globally and to get more than 10,000 shares. She asks those sharing the photo to use the hashtag “#10000SharesForLina.”

Call SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660 if you have any information on Lina’s disappearance.