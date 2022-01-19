Photo shows clothing, jewelry that missing 3-year-old Lina Khil was wearing the day she disappeared

Photo taken on the day Lina Sardar Khil disappeared shows the dress and jewelry she was wearing on Dec. 20, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A family spokesperson has released a photo taken of missing 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil on the day she disappeared.

The hope is that sharing details about the specific clothing and jewelry she had on can help in the search.

The CEO of Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach posted the photos on the group’s Facebook page explaining that Lina was dressed for a gathering she was going to attend with her family on Dec. 20, the day she disappeared from a playground in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road.

The photo (top of this article) shows Lina in a red dress brocaded with green and gold threads on the front and at the bottom of the sleeves. She’s shown wearing gold dangling earrings, bangle bracelets and a necklace called a Tawiz that contains verses from the Quran.

Search and Rescue SATX continued searching for Lina this week. The Islamic Center of San Antonio is offering a reward of $100,000 for information that leads to her discovery.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD at (210)207-7660.

Photo below shows Tawiz (necklace) that LIna Khil was wearing the day she disappeared:

Photo shows the necklace that Lina Sardar Khil was wearing on the day she disappeared. (Lina Khil's family by way of Pamela Allen)

