Parents of San Antonio girl missing since December 2021 want to take polygraph test

SAN ANTONIO – The parents of a missing 5-year-old San Antonio girl want to take a polygraph test.

According to Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagle’s Flight Advocacy & Outreach, who has been working as the family’s spokesperson, told KSAT 12 News Thursday night that Riaz Khil has been asking to take a polygraph test and plans to do so sometime in the near future.

Allen said that Riaz Khil’s wife also wants to take the test in hopes that police will find their daughter.

Lina Khil has been missing since December 2021, when she disappeared from a playground in an apartment complex where her family lives in the Medical Center area.

There have been numerous searches for Lina, rewards offered, and even an age progression sketch circulated of what she may look like now.

But despite those efforts, there has been no sign of her.

