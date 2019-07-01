New Week, New You: Ballroom dancing unique way to relieve stress

SAN ANTONIO - Just about everyone who has a job has to deal with some sort of stress.

There are many outlets when it comes to dealing with stress, but one unique way to get rid of some of that work stress is ballroom dancing.

"Oh my gosh, it’s so great," said Kaylee Fazio, a dance instructor with Fred Astaire Dance Studios. "It moves you. It works your heart. It works your brain. It works every single muscle, from the tips of your fingers, all the way down to your toes."

Nick Sirizzotti is a heavy construction equipment mechanic. Sirizzotti wanted to learn how to dance so he could enjoy the wedding parties he attended, and now he is hooked.

"Yeah, it’s a little unconventional," said Sirizzotti, who now uses ballroom dancing as a stress reliever. "It’s been amazing. Just the fact that I don’t have to think about anything, just dancing."

There are a variety of ballroom dances, ranging from the rumba to the fox-trot to the waltz. Fazio teaches them all.

There's not one dance that helps more than any other -- it's just about getting out on the floor and letting everything go.

"They come in and they start trying to move more and they get more energetic. They get to go home. They have more energy to do things," Fazio said.

