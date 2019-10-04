What you need to know about the November ballot in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - There has already been a lot of talk about the 2020 election, but there is actually a constitutional amendment election happening next month here in Texas.

Here's what Bexar County voters need to know:

What's on the ballot?

Texans will vote on 10 proposed amendments to the state constitution. Those amendments include a proposal to prohibit the Texas Legislature from establishing a state income tax and another that would give Texas parks and historic sites the maximum funding authorized from a sales tax on sporting goods.

Castle Hills and Converse residents will also be voting in multiple council races and the Converse mayor's seat will be up for grabs.

Here are some important dates:

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 7.

Residents can fill out an application in person at the Bexar County voter registrar's office or pick up an application at other locations, including local libraries and most post offices and high schools. Potential voters can also print out an application online or request it through the mail.

Texas voters must submit their applications at least 30 days before an election to the county in which they are a resident, and mailed applications must be postmarked before or on the Monday deadline.

Early voting starts on Oct. 21. Election Day is Nov. 5.

Editor's Note: The Texas Tribune contributed to the reporting for this story.

