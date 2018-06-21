No one reported hearing gunshot prior to discovery of man's body, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say even though it appears a man was shot to death in a West Side neighborhood, no one called to report hearing the gunshot that killed him.

But police did receive a call shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday after someone noticed his body at the corner of Chihuahua and Hamilton streets.

"A man in his early 20s, down and deceased, from what appears to be a single gunshot wound," Police Chief William McManus said.

Not far from the body, investigators said they found a pool of blood and a single shell casing, which police said hints that the shooting may have happened at that location.

The corner is less than 50 yards from some single-family homes as well as the Casiano Apartments, which is run by the San Antonio Housing Authority.

Marcus Roland said he was inside his apartment putting his two daughters back to bed around 2 a.m. when he heard a loud noise outside.

"It just so happened I heard one little, single, loud gunshot. Of course, nobody's going to think too much of it, especially when you got your kids and it's an inconvenient time," he said.

Like his neighbors, Roland didn't call police at the time.

When Roland stepped outside his home several hours later, he was surprised and saddened to see the crime scene, which was roped off with caution tape and patrol cars.

"Just him being young and the way they found the body, it's devastating," Roland said.

Investigators searched the area and knocked on doors, looking for clues or anyone who may have witnessed the shooting.

Police haven't released the name of the victim or any suspects, or the motive for the killing.

