North Side residents, city officials plant trees ahead of Earth Day

SAN ANTONIO - People living in one North Side community got a two-day head start on Earth Day by planting trees on Friday.

District 9 Councilman John Courage helped plant three 15-gallon plum trees at Blossom Park. He also gave away 100 smaller trees to residents.

Courage said planting trees doesn’t just beautify the environment, the trees also help provide shade and maintain people’s yards.

“San Antonio really is one of the more fortunate cities. We’ve got a lot of trees. We’ve got a great canopy in San Antonio, which really helps a lot of areas,” Courage said.

The tree giveaway was organized with the help of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the Office of Sustainability, the San Antonio Water System and the Sierra Club.

Earth Day is on Sunday.

