Northwest Side co-working space empowering local female entrepreneurs

SAN ANTONIO - More and more women are becoming business owners each year, and now there is a place for local entrepreneurs that will not only give them a space to do work but also give them the tools they need to succeed.

Annex Coworking is the creation of Carrie Hill.

"It's a place for female business owners or remote workers to kind of connect, get work done and have meetings," Hill said. "The whole purpose is we are trying to support each other in the trenches of business life."

Right now, all across the United States more women are starting their own businesses.

The latest numbers from the Liftfund Women's Business Center show that currently there are 44,295 women-owned firms in San Antonio, which is about 38% of all businesses.

At Annex Coworking, some of those local business owners are getting together and using the space to not only help each other out but to learn how to better brand their companies.

As for women who aren't quite sure if they want to start their own businesses yet, Hill offers a little advice.

"We're all terrified and scared, and that's the purpose of this place is that we can help each other and do it," Hill said. "If you're not alone, it's a lot easier."

