SAN ANTONIO - Hazmat crews were called Wednesday afternoon to the city's East Side, where an 18-wheeler started leaking fuel on I-10 near W.W. White Road.

The driver hit debris on the road, ripping the fuel tank open, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Officials said 30 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto westbound lanes of I-10.

Lanes were closed while crews cleaned up the spill. All lanes are now open.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.