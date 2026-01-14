🧪 Science with Sarah: Fossil Sandwiches🦖🍞 Millions of years of geology, pressed into a sandwich 😝
Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for a fun way to explore how fossils are made, check out these gummy worms and bread fossils.
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays, when KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey demonstrates and explains the science behind it.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED Here are the materials you'll need to make your own bread fossils (Copyright KSAT 2022 - All rights reserved) 4 slices of bread Gummy candy Plastic wrap Heavy books DO THE EXPERIMENT STEP 1: Place a few gummy candies onto a slice of bread. SEE BELOW STEP 1: Place a few gummies on a slice of bread (Copyright KSAT 2022 - All rights reserved) STEP 2: Top the gummy candies with another slice of bread, and repeat until you use 4 slices of bread. STEP 3: Wrap your “sandwich” in plastic wrap. SEE BELOW Wrap your "sandwich" in plastic wrap (Copyright KSAT 2022 - All rights reserved) STEP 4: Place heavy books on top of the “sandwich.” You can either wait for 24 hours or press down on the books. STEP 5: Unwrap your “sandwich” and remove the layers of bread and gummy candies. Notice how the gummy candies leave imprints in the bread. "Fossils" formed on your bread sandwiches! (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) HOW IT WORKS
This experiment shows how pressure over time can create fossils.
The books represent the pressure on soil and rock over millions of years. The imprints left by the gummy candies represent fossils! SCIENCE WITH SARAH
If you’d like Sarah to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT,
fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Sarah Spivey headshot
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
Here's what's been found in the San Antonio river so far ▶ 0:48 Here's what's been found in the San Antonio river so far Texas law schools no longer required to be accredited by American Bar Association ▶ 0:53 Texas law schools no longer required to be accredited by American Bar Association There are not enough mental health workers in Texas. What is the state doing about it? ▶ 0:48 There are not enough mental health workers in Texas. What is the state doing about it? Bexar County judge denies woman’s appeal to lift ‘dangerous dog’ ruling on 5 puppies ▶ 1:07 Bexar County judge denies woman’s appeal to lift ‘dangerous dog’ ruling on 5 puppies Woman escorted out of courtroom following emotional response during Adrian Gonzales trial ▶ 0:58 Woman escorted out of courtroom following emotional response during Adrian Gonzales trial Man ‘stunned’ by fire damage to neighbors’ North Side home ▶ 0:50 Man ‘stunned’ by fire damage to neighbors’ North Side home $10 million in relief activated for small businesses affected by Hill Country flooding ▶ 1:13 $10 million in relief activated for small businesses affected by Hill Country flooding Financial expert shares how to set a ‘financial reset’ budget plan for year ahead ▶ 1:16 Financial expert shares how to set a ‘financial reset’ budget plan for year ahead Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, singer Coco Jones to be featured guests at MLK March and Celebration ▶ 0:36 Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, singer Coco Jones to be featured guests at MLK March and Celebration Former Robb teacher remembers hearing children's voices calling for officers' help ▶ 0:48 Former Robb teacher remembers hearing children's voices calling for officers' help Criminals cloning license plates ▶ 1:02 Criminals cloning license plates DRONE VIDEO- Tour the drained San Antonio River ▶ 1:18 DRONE VIDEO- Tour the drained San Antonio River Former Robb Elementary teacher who survived shooting testifies in ex-Uvalde CISD officer’s trial ▶ 1:16 Former Robb Elementary teacher who survived shooting testifies in ex-Uvalde CISD officer’s trial Look at the River Walk as it's being drained ▶ 0:57 Look at the River Walk as it's being drained More construction begins downtown as city, Centro San Antonio work to ease impact ▶ 1:21 More construction begins downtown as city, Centro San Antonio work to ease impact People in Northeast Side neighborhood fearful about repeated nighttime gunfire ▶ 0:59 People in Northeast Side neighborhood fearful about repeated nighttime gunfire Video shows former Bexar County day care employee accused of injuring child ▶ 0:57 Video shows former Bexar County day care employee accused of injuring child Culinary students cook up innovative food at food entrepreneurship boot camp ▶ 0:45 Culinary students cook up innovative food at food entrepreneurship boot camp Residents concerned over Guajolote Ranch plans, say it could increase Scenic Loop traffic sixfold ▶ 0:47 Residents concerned over Guajolote Ranch plans, say it could increase Scenic Loop traffic sixfold Former Robb Elementary staff member describes moments during mass shooting ▶ 2:13 Former Robb Elementary staff member describes moments during mass shooting Windy & warm Thursday, turning colder this weekend ▶ 1:14 Windy & warm Thursday, turning colder this weekend Proposed Visa, Mastercard settlement could change checkout experience for shoppers ▶ 1:34 Proposed Visa, Mastercard settlement could change checkout experience for shoppers Newborn safely surrendered in Lubbock as San Antonio faces Safe Haven Baby Box delays ▶ 0:40 Newborn safely surrendered in Lubbock as San Antonio faces Safe Haven Baby Box delays Family of Robb Elementary School shooting victim expresses disappointment in Uvalde County DA ▶ 1:28 Family of Robb Elementary School shooting victim expresses disappointment in Uvalde County DA SA prepares to move rainbows from crosswalks to sidewalks in Pride district ▶ 0:46 SA prepares to move rainbows from crosswalks to sidewalks in Pride district Previous photo Next photo