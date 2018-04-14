On the run: KSAT viewer photos show primate running along San Antonio street

SAN ANTONIO - Primate on the run!

Pictures sent in by a KSAT 12 viewer on Saturday show what appeared to be a primate running along a street near Military Drive between Loop 410 and Highway 151.

Texas Biomedical Research Institute confirmed that four of its baboons escaped, but three of them were caught within 20 minutes.

The fourth baboon is still believed to be on the institute's property.

KSAT update this story once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.