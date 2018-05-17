Pair steal diapers from Family Dollar store, threaten employee with knife

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred Wednesday, May 9 at a Family Dollar store located in the 2000 block of North Main Avenue.

According to police, the suspects grabbed several boxes of diapers and fled the location without paying for the items.

A store employee followed the suspects and attempted to stop them before being threatened with a knife.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

