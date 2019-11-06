Pair wanted in slayings of couple found buried at beach captured, ABC News says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - A Utah duo wanted in connection with the double slayings of a New Hampshire couple at a Corpus Christi beach have been captured, the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday to ABC News.

Adam Williams and Amanda Noverr were apprehended in Mexico, sheriff's officials said. They were considered persons of interest Monday after sheriff's officials released a surveillance photo of the pair crossing the border into Mexico in a car.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Kleberg County District Attorney John Hubert said Monday while authorities know Williams and Noverr might have had contact with James Butler, 48, and Michelle Butler, 46, they have no indication as to their role.

The Butlers were in the middle of a cross-country road trip when their bodies were found last week in a shallow grave on Padre Island.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Related:

Persons of interest sought after couple found buried at South Texas beach

2 bodies found at Texas beach are New Hampshire couple





Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.