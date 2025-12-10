Skip to main content
Local News

Harvey E. Najim partners with SA Food Bank for 3 mega food distributions this month

Pre-registration is required for these events

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

FILE - (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio philanthropist Harvey E. Najim has partnered with the San Antonio Food Bank for three holiday distribution events this week.

The distributions are targeted at local school districts that serve low-income households.

“Harvey Najim is a great champion for children in our community, and his support this December will help ensure no child will go to bed hungry,” said Eric Cooper, President & CEO of the Food Bank. “Harvey’s support this December is unprecedented in the nation.”

The first mega distribution is happening on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at Northside ISD’s Gustafson Stadium, at 7001 Culebra Rd.

Pre-registration is required for these events, so if you can’t make it on Wednesday, you can pre-register for the following dates:

  • Dec. 12 - 8:30 a.m. at 7800 Kindred St
  • Dec. 17 - 8:30 a.m. at the Alamodome.

You can pre-register for food distribution events here.

Volunteers are welcome! Anyone who wants to volunteer can register here.

